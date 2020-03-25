Semiconductor Foundry Service Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Semiconductor Foundry Service Market 2019

Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor business, represents considerable authority in semiconductor wafer producing, and is authorized by other IC design companies rather than their very own structures.

During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

TSMC

Globalfoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

Dongbu HiTek

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor

Powerchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

TowerJazz

Vanguard International Semiconductor

WIN Semiconductors

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Only Foundry Service

Non-Only Foundry Service

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Communication

PCs/Desktops

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Semiconductor Foundry Service market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Semiconductor Foundry Service Manufacturers

Semiconductor Foundry Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Semiconductor Foundry Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5 North America

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 7 China

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 TSMC

12.1.1 TSMC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction

12.1.4 TSMC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 TSMC Recent Development

12.2 Globalfoundries

12.2.1 Globalfoundries Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction

12.2.4 Globalfoundries Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Globalfoundries Recent Development

12.3 UMC

12.3.1 UMC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction

12.3.4 UMC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 UMC Recent Development

12.4 SMIC

12.4.1 SMIC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction

12.4.4 SMIC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SMIC Recent Development

12.5 Samsung

12.5.1 Samsung Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction

12.5.4 Samsung Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

Continued….

