Semiconductor Foundry Service Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Semiconductor Foundry Service Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Semiconductor Foundry Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Semiconductor Foundry Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor business, represents considerable authority in semiconductor wafer producing, and is authorized by other IC design companies rather than their very own structures.
During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
The key players covered in this study
TSMC
Globalfoundries
UMC
SMIC
Samsung
Dongbu HiTek
Fujitsu Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor
Powerchip Technology
STMicroelectronics
TowerJazz
Vanguard International Semiconductor
WIN Semiconductors
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Only Foundry Service
Non-Only Foundry Service
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Communication
PCs/Desktops
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Industrial
Defense & Aerospace
Other
Market segment by Region/Country including:
The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Semiconductor Foundry Service market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Semiconductor Foundry Service Manufacturers
Semiconductor Foundry Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Semiconductor Foundry Service Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 North America
Chapter 6 Europe
Chapter 7 China
