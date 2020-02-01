Semiconductor Deposition Market Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

The Semiconductor Deposition Market report gives analysis on market position and estimates, categorizes the global market size by key companies, type, application, and region. An overview of Semiconductor Deposition Market consists following several ways of techniques like secondary research, surveys, focus groups, interviews, observation and field trials.

During the process of semiconductor device fabrication, the different processing steps fall into four broad categories, namely deposition, patterning, removal, and modification of electrical characteristics. The process that grows, coats, or transfers a material onto the wafer is known as deposition.The foundries segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of close to 60% in terms of revenue. The increasing demand for electronic devices, especially from developing APAC countries, is likely to bolster the demand for semiconductor devices such as logic, analog, memory, discrete, and sensor devices over the forecast period. To meet the rising demand, foundries need to upgrade equipment manufacturing units and ensure high throughput; thus, fuelling the demand for deposition equipment over the next four years.In terms of geography, the APAC region will continue to dominate the global semiconductor deposition market. The growth of this market in APAC is attributed the presence of major semiconductor foundries such as TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC in the region. Also, major chip vendors in the region are investing in infrastructure development such as the construction of new fabs to increase throughput. These factors will fuel the growth of the semiconductor deposition market in the APAC region.The Semiconductor Deposition market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Deposition Market Report includes information about the composition of your target market, gaps in the market, new market trends and where new market opportunities might lie. Detailed analyses about a specific market situation within a geographic area. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2016 is considered as the base year. Whenever data was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The Report includes following Major Companies:

Applied Materials, ASM, Tokyo Electron, DuPont, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Lam Research, Aixtron, Canon Anelva, IQE, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments,

Semiconductor Deposition Market report emphases on the top Players in the following regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Semiconductor Deposition Market by Applications:

>Foundries

>Memory Manufacturers

>Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

Semiconductor Deposition Market by Types:

>Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

>Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

>Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

>Electrochemical Deposition (ECD)

>Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

