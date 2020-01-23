SEMICONDUCTOR CVD EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a chemical process used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry to produce thin films. In typical CVD, the wafer (substrate) is exposed to one or more volatile precursors, which react and/or decompose on the substrate surface to produce the desired deposit. Frequently, volatile by-products are also produced, which are removed by gas flow through the reaction chamber.

Microfabrication processes widely use CVD to deposit materials in various forms, including: monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous, and epitaxial. These materials include: silicon (SiO2, germanium, carbide, nitride, oxynitride), carbon (fiber, nanofibers, nanotubes, diamond and graphene), fluorocarbons, filaments, tungsten, titanium nitride and various high-k dielectrics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Semiconductor CVD Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a chemical process used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials. Semiconductor CVD equipment is important production equipment, which used in electronics and industrial.

Its technical content is very high, but its raw material is relatively simple. Raw materials prices stable. Semiconductor CVD equipment has a higher production value

Major manufacturer is located in the United States, Europe and Japan. These technologically advanced manufacturers have more power to control on the world market. Some Chinese companies master the technology, but do not have competition.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor CVD Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 8920 million US$ in 2023, from 8370 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Applied Materials

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Jusung Engineering

ASM

AIXTRON

CVD Equipment

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Veeco

Meyer Burger

ULVAC

SCHMID

SAMCO

KJLC

NMC

BEQ Equipment

Piotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PECVD

MOCVD

APCVD

LPCVD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Microelectronics

Cutting Tools

Industrial & Energy

Medical Devices & Equipment

