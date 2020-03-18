Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Applied Materials, Lam Research, ASM

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”
Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a chemical process used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry to produce thin films. In typical CVD, the wafer (substrate) is exposed to one or more volatile precursors, which react and/or decompose on the substrate surface to produce the desired deposit. Frequently, volatile by-products are also produced, which are removed by gas flow through the reaction chamber.
Microfabrication processes widely use CVD to deposit materials in various forms, including: monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous, and epitaxial. These materials include: silicon (SiO2, germanium, carbide, nitride, oxynitride), carbon (fiber, nanofibers, nanotubes, diamond and graphene), fluorocarbons, filaments, tungsten, titanium nitride and various high-k dielectrics.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Semiconductor CVD Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Major manufacturer is located in the United States, Europe and Japan. These technologically advanced manufacturers have more power to control on the world market. Some Chinese companies master the technology, but do not have competition.
The worldwide market for Semiconductor CVD Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 8920 million US$ in 2023, from 8370 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Applied Materials
Lam Research
Tokyo Electron
Jusung Engineering
ASM
AIXTRON
CVD Equipment
Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Veeco
Meyer Burger
ULVAC
SCHMID
SAMCO
KJLC
NMC
BEQ Equipment
Piotech
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PECVD
MOCVD
APCVD
LPCVD
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Microelectronics
Cutting Tools
Industrial & Energy
Medical Devices & Equipment
