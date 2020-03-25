Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2019 Development Trend, Segmentation and Industry Forecasts to 2025

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2019

Semiconductor packaging is carried out to provide protection to the wafer or substrate. The casing (package) is built from materials such as plastic, metal, glass, or ceramic and contains one or more semiconductor electronic components. Semiconductor advanced packaging is a key component of the semiconductor manufacturing process.

The flip chip packaging technology segment accounted for the major shares of the semiconductor advanced packaging market. Factors such as the rising shipment of mobile devices and the high adoption of 2.5D/3D ICs in almost all electronic devices, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

Amkor Technology

Samsung

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

China Wafer Level CSP

ChipMOS Technologies

FlipChip International

HANA Micron

Interconnect Systems (Molex)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

King Yuan Electronics

Tongfu Microelectronics

Nepes

Powertech Technology (PTI)

Signetics

Tianshui Huatian

Ultratech

UTAC Group

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Other

The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Manufacturers

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5 North America

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 7 China

