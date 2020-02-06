Sell Side Platform Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Sell Side Platform Market 2019
Sell Side Platform is software that puts up ads through an automated system. It allows publishers to make money from their websites by creating and selling ad inventory to marketers on an impression-by-impression, or visitor-by-visitor, basis
In 2018, the global Sell Side Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sell Side Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sell Side Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SmartyAds
OpenX
DoubleClick for Publishers
Rubicon Project
PubMatic
BrightRoll
AppNexus Publisher Suite
LiveRail
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sell Side Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sell Side Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sell Side Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sell Side Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sell Side Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Sell Side Platform Market Size
2.2 Sell Side Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Sell Side Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Sell Side Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SmartyAds
12.1.1 SmartyAds Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.1.4 SmartyAds Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SmartyAds Recent Development
12.2 OpenX
12.2.1 OpenX Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.2.4 OpenX Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 OpenX Recent Development
12.3 DoubleClick for Publishers
12.3.1 DoubleClick for Publishers Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.3.4 DoubleClick for Publishers Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DoubleClick for Publishers Recent Development
12.4 Rubicon Project
12.4.1 Rubicon Project Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Rubicon Project Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Rubicon Project Recent Development
12.5 PubMatic
12.5.1 PubMatic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.5.4 PubMatic Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 PubMatic Recent Development
12.6 BrightRoll
12.6.1 BrightRoll Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.6.4 BrightRoll Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BrightRoll Recent Development
12.7 AppNexus Publisher Suite
12.7.1 AppNexus Publisher Suite Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.7.4 AppNexus Publisher Suite Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AppNexus Publisher Suite Recent Development
12.8 LiveRail
12.8.1 LiveRail Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sell Side Platform Introduction
12.8.4 LiveRail Revenue in Sell Side Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 LiveRail Recent Development
Continued…..
