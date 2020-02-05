Selfie Accessories Market – Rise in Internet Penetration has Boosted the Online Selling Platform Demands Growth

Selfie is the self-representing photograph taken from digital camera or smartphone. The trend is changed instead of using self-timer or any other similar tools; the selfie is taken by positioning camera or smartphone at arm’s length or pointing at the mirror. Though these tactics give images but not satisfactorily, therefore, to have photograph clicked as per the requirement without bothering any third person selfie concept is generated.

Mostly, selfies are taken to share on social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tweeter and much more. When it comes to taking self-portrait using smartphone or camera, many selfie accessories are available in the market, ranging from selfie sticks to many apps. Selfie is booming the era; there is now entire industry dedicated to making a range of accessories and apps.

The key factor that lifts the market growth of selfie accessories is the increase in disposable income and development in popularity of social networking sites in metropolitan areas. Also, rise in Internet penetration has boosted the online selling platform.

However, the ever growing demand for photography and videos has enhanced the growth of Selfie accessories across the globe. Increasing tourism, business travels, urban lifestyle and concept of celebrating every occasion of life has raised the demand of capturing the moments. Rising demand for smartphone is another factor, and most of the selfie accessories are built for smartphone front end cameras.

Based on its product types, selfie accessories market is segmented into:

Hardware Selfie Sticks Monkey Pod / Tripods Selfie Drone Remote Shutter Clip-on Camera Others

Software Apps



Based on its price range, selfie accessories market is segmented into:

Premium

Mid

Low

Based on its distribution channels, selfie accessories market is segmented into: