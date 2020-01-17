Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market 2018 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

A Self-Organizing Network (SON) is an automation technology designed to make the planning, configuration, management, optimization and healing of mobile radio access networks simpler and faster.

In 2017, the global Self-organizing Networks (SON) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3548097-global-self-organizing-networks-son-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Self-organizing Networks (SON) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-organizing Networks (SON) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airspan

Teoco

Ericsson

Cisco

Amdocs

Huawei

NEC

Nokia

Rohde & Schwarz

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

C-SON

D-SON

H-SON

Market segment by Application, split into

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-organizing Networks (SON) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-organizing Networks (SON) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 C-SON

1.4.3 D-SON

1.4.4 H-SON

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 2G/3G

1.5.3 4G/LTE

1.5.4 5G

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Airspan

12.1.1 Airspan Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.1.4 Airspan Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Airspan Recent Development

12.2 Teoco

12.2.1 Teoco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.2.4 Teoco Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Teoco Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Cisco

12.4.1 Cisco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.5 Amdocs

12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NEC Recent Development

12.8 Nokia

12.8.1 Nokia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.8.4 Nokia Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.9 Rohde & Schwarz

12.9.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.9.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.10 Qualcomm

12.10.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction

12.10.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3548097-global-self-organizing-networks-son-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)