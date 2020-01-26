Self-ligating Bracket Sales Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2026

The method of fixing the orientation of a patient’s teeth with braces can be very long and uncomfortable. There have been advancements in techniques in orthodontics and other related sciences. These advancements have improved the treatment’s effectiveness, reduced treatment time, and provided patients with comfort and long-term stability. At present, advances in orthodontics science appear to transform the standard/conventional brackets and self-ligating brackets systems. In standard braces, metal bands or tiny elastic bands normally known as ‘ties’ are used to grip the mesh of wiring, and eventually, teeth (jaw) in place. These conventional or standard braces are useful in gripping the wires together as a unit, but they have a number of disadvantages as well. For example, food trapping, frictional binding, and restrictions in the movements of the jaw. Self-ligating braces are completely different from standard braces, since they directly remove the requirement for bands. Patients with these single ligating brackets also do not have to set 4-5 appointments with dentists as compared to conventional braces. Self-ligating braces are available in ceramic clear brackets and traditional metal. Ceramic brackets also usually blend with the teeth well, as they are comparatively aesthetically pleasing.

The global self-ligating bracket market is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years. A major factor driving the self-ligating bracket sales market is an increase in the number of patients with tooth loss, joint pain, tooth decay, jaw diseases, and malocclusions. For example, research findings from a WHO report suggest that in developed and developing countries, approximately 40%-50% of the population suffers from changing degrees of temporomandibular joint (TMD) diseases and disorders. Additionally, factors such as technological innovations, rise in demand for better orthodontic treatments among the youth, and unmet medical needs (for example, high number of decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT)) are driving the global self-ligating bracket sales market. However, complication and risks associated with treatment and limited reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global self-ligating bracket sales market.

Some factors determining the course of dental treatment are suggestions by orthodontists and dentists, mechanism of action, cost of products and reimbursement policies in specific regions/countries, extent of tooth decay or loss, and people’s choice in selecting product and treatment.

The global self-ligating bracket sales market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into passive, active, and interactive. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the self-ligating bracket sales market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market. Some of the factors driving the self-ligating bracket sales market in North America are better reimbursement policy structure for orthodontic and diagnostic procedures and investment by private and government organizations in the health care and medical supplies sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative region of the market in the coming years. Factors such as increasing private and public initiatives to raise awareness regarding medical supplies, orthodontic treatment, and procedures; increase in per capita income; and rise in gum-related and tooth-related problems among the population are driving the global self-ligating bracket sales market.

Some of the key players operating in the global self-ligating bracket sales market are 3M Unitek Corporation, BioMers Pte Ltd, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd., Ormco Corporation, American Orthodontics, DENTSPLY International, Inc, and G&H(r) Orthodontics.

