Self-Administered Medication Market: Collaborations to Underscore Growth Lucrative Opportunities

Growing prevalence of various chronic diseases is expected to fuel demand for the self-administered medication globally. In addition, increasing collaboration among manufacturers is expected to impact growth of the global market significantly. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global self-administered medication market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2026.

It is imperative all health care professionals and care workers appreciate the need for consumers to maintain their liberty with the administration of their medicines. When it comes to team approach, self-administered medications has been an added advantage to health care professionals, consumer and care workers. Accordingly, the essentiality of patients’ involvement with their medication is profoundly being recognized in improving safety and offering a seamless transfer to home. Such involvement has the possibility of improving health outcomes, lowering the probability of avoidable harm.

As treatment of chronic diseases such as asthma, arthritis and gastrointestinal bespeak frequent visit to hospital and regular vaccinations, it might lead to mental strain and increased cost. Self-administered medication, hence, is a cheaper alternative which has gained momentum in the recent past. Manufacturers have been providing insulin devices for apt and convenient intake of medications for diabetes.

Collaborations have spiked in the pharmaceutical industry with the drug delivery equipment company. For instance, in order to provide enhanced solutions for drug delivery, Portal Insurance and Takeda inked a deal to come up with a needle-free drug delivery device for delivering biologic medicines. Given manufacturers are rigorously focusing on enhanced drug delivery device, market for self-administered medication is anticipated to witness an impressive growth.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global self-administered medication market. Product type, route of administration, distribution

channel, and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for selfadministered medication. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all

key market parameters is also included.

Nasal route of administration will remain preferred in self-administered medication market, recording a value of over US$ 10,000 Mn by the end of 2017. In contrary to this, the transdermal route of administration segment is expected to register the highest CAGR through 2026.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies will spearhead the self-administered medication market, accounting for a value of over US$ 20,000 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the online pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR through 2026.

There are some of the barriers in self-administration of medication, including patients being unaware of the option of self-administration along with the assessment process being felt by patients and staff to be arduous. In addition, there is always underlying risk of committed errors during administration practices of drugs.

Self-Administered Medication Market: Overview

The report offers a coherent analysis on the Self Administered Medication Market for the forecast period 2018-2026. Further, the report also shed light on dynamics of the market, including drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities. Besides, the report delves into the segmentation of the market which is aimed at providing readers with an in-depth view of the market.

The report on Self-administered medication delves into supply chain and cost structure to provide a robust view of the market for self-administered medication. The report also includes disease epidemiology and product lifecycle analysis. Furthermore, PESTLE analysis offers an in-depth view of Self-administered medication in the global market. The report also includes a comprehensive assessment on the basis of average pricing analysis.

The market for Self-administered medication adopts supply-demand approach to provide a holistic picture of the market. In-house panel of experts have thoroughly analyzed the research sources, including secondary sources and primary sources. Revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography lead to the market size of the Self-administered medication. The growth of manufacturers in the historical and forecast period are estimated to assist the readers with investment decisions.

Self-Administered Medication: Competitive Landscape

Pre-eminent players being instrumental for the growth of the market for self-administered medication are assessed and profiled in this report. The report also includes company share analysis to provide a clear picture of the market for self-administered medication. The competitive scenario also sheds light on financial overview, company overview, product offering, strategies, recent development and key differentiators. Furthermore, the report encompasses SWOT analysis to present an overall picture of the competitive landscape of the market for self-administered medication.

Leading players operating in the self-administered medication market include Abbott Laboratories, Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc. and others.

