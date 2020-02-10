Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities | 2026

There are two major types of self-adhesive vinyl films: printable and non-printable. Self-adhesive vinyl films are translucent, transparent, and opaque. Based on formulating technology, Self-adhesive Vinyl Films can be made by casting or calendering. Under calendering, there are polymeric calendered films and monomeric calendered films. Calendared films are cheaper to make as compared to cast films due to the low energy cost and lack of casting cost. They are designed for short to medium term exposure applications. Casting is carried out for thinner films with less internal tension, potentially higher surface gloss, and formulation variables that can extend their exterior life. Retail branding, which covers signage, high-quality photo prints, and floor graphics, is the major potential self-adhesive vinyl films market.

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market: Overview

Lead free and heavy metal free inks are used to offer flexibility and durability and lead pigments are eliminated from all graphic film without degrading their performance. Manufacturers are constantly refining and improving the production process. This started with the development of base formulation, which improved film performance in terms of mechanical properties, durability and color consistency. Sensitive and intelligent control systems are used as parameters to enhance film quality. The manufacturing process and films are more consistent and uniform than before. Major properties of cast films such as durability, anti-shrinkage, and elasticity enable them be used in variety of applications and substrates.

Self-Adhesive Vinyl Films Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the self-adhesive vinyl films market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the self-adhesive vinyl films market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and Europe are key regions for retail branding, which covers signage, high quality photo prints, and floor graphics. North America is also a key region of the self-adhesive vinyl films market.

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global self-adhesive vinyl films market include 3M, Avery dennison, Mactac, LG Hausys, Lintec, Hexis Graphics, Arlon Graphics, LLC, Metamark, FDC Graphics, KPMF, PVC Film Company, and Vinyl Wrap Co.

