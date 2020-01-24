Seeking opportunity in Larvicides Industry to invest? Read what we provide

Larvicides Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Larvicides market. “A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.”.

Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Certis USA, Central Garden & Pet Company, Nufarm, Russell Ipm, Eli Lilly, Summit Chemical, Gowan Company,

This report focuses on the Larvicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population.The worldwide market for Larvicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Larvicides Market Segment by Type, covers

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods

Larvicides Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock