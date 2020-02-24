Security System Integrators Market 2019 Global Size, Industry Share, Company Profiles, Development Stages, Supply Chain Trends, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Security System Integrators market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The security system integration is a combination of various security types in a network, application, endpoint security, and web security. In other words, security system integrators combine the subsystems into a single system to ensure the accurate working of all the subsystems. Increasing complexities due to high use of third-party applications deployment, and lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals in enterprises drives the security system integrators market during forecast period. However, difficulty in expanding business at global scale hampers the growth of the security system integrator market. Opportunities such as innovation in IoT and increasing digitization in developed countries are expected to boost the market growth. Small and medium enterprises (SME’s) are expected to grow at a highest growth rate owing to the increasing cases of data breach on cloud applications as well as rising cyber attacks grows the demand of security systems integrators in SME’s.

The decisive factor aiding the global security system integrators market growth is the increasing adoption. The adoption is increasing due to factors such as growing complexities in the network due to the on-premise deployment of third-party services, increasing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in various large enterprises. An increasing number of cyber threats and attacks is also aiding the market growth because these threats are prompting faster growth of the government sector along with the public sector integration of IT infrastructure.

Major Key players:

Setronics Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

FireEye, Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

McAfee, LLC (U.S.),

Accenture BCR (Ireland),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Wipro Limited (India),

CIPHER Security LLC (U.S.),

Integrity360 (Ireland),

Vandis, Inc. (U.S.),

Anchor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia).

Other vendors include Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Group Plc (U.K), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Carbon Black, Inc (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Veracode, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and others.

According to MRFR, The Security System Integrators Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the Forecast Period 2017-2023. The wireless systems are not only easy to install but it helps to improve the interactive monitoring services of a system and can be remotely operated which makes it easy to use.

Latest Industry News

PSA has forged a partnership with Solutions360 Inc. in order to provide business management software for system integrators in the security industry. 14 JAN 2019

PSA, a global consortium of professional systems integrators, is going to launch a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program designed to help systems integrators diversify their service offerings and realize the full potential along with benefits of a managed services business model. 28 JAN 2019

Segmentation:

On the basis of organization size, the Security System Integrators market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are having the highest market and are expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the ability of enterprises to invest large amounts in cloud deployment, application security, and mostly the network security. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises are slowly adopting these security systems, due to budgetary restraints.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into energy, retail, banking, manufacturing, hospitality, government, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. The government sector along with public sector integration of IT infrastructure is expected to grow at a fast rate due to increasing number of cyber threats and attacks. These industrial verticals possess a lot of sensitive customer data and also are dedicated to providing rapid customer service, for which there is a strong need of network and application security.

Regional Analysis

North America, at present holds the largest market share of security system integrators market and is expected to continue dominating by the end of forecast period. Europe is closely following North America in terms of growth rate. Europe and North America are advanced regions in terms of technology and its adoption. Many small, medium and large enterprises are providing their services in these regions and across the globe. As the IT sector is highly dominant in countries like the U.S., there is a strong need in terms of security. Many enterprises and government agencies are moving their services, data, and processes to cloud which is resulting in an additional risk of data loss and security threat.

The major factors adding to the growth of Europe market is the strict government regulations and policies regarding the data transmission. However, Asia Pacific, at present, is slowly adopting these services and has occupied third spot in the market. This growth is expected to increase, by the mid of forecast period, due to more adoption of cloud services and development in IT infrastructure.

