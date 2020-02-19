Security Operations Software Market Analysis 2019, Global Statistics and Future Forecast to 2025

Security Operations Software is used to help companies to prevent cybersecurity threats and detects and responds to any incident on the computers, servers and networks it oversees.

The technologies SOCs employ include an arsenal of firewalls, probes, security information and event management systems and solutions that collect and monitor data as it moves across the various platforms and endpoints. Security Operations Software stays ahead of potential threats by analyzing active feeds, establishing rules, identifying exceptions, enhancing responses and keeping a close eye on possible vulnerabilities in the defenses they have already set up. Ensuring these programs comply with company, industry and government regulations.

The main consumer market is located in developed countries. Americas is the largest consumption region, with the total market share of 45.19 % in 2018. Followed by Europe, accounting for 27.41%. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Security Operations Software in the regions of APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

In 2018, the global Security Operations Software market size was 17500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Security Operations Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Operations Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Cisco

Trend Micro

McAfee

ESET

AlienVault

BMC Software

ServiceNow

Neusoft

Motorola Solutions

IBM

SONDA

QualiTest

DarkMatter

Ayehu

Splunk

Capita

D3 Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Security Operations Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Security Operations Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Operations Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Security Operations Software Market Size

2.2 Security Operations Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Security Operations Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Security Operations Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Security Operations Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Security Operations Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Security Operations Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Security Operations Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Security Operations Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Security Operations Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Security Operations Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Security Operations Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Security Operations Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Security Operations Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Security Operations Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Security Operations Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Security Operations Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Security Operations Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Security Operations Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Security Operations Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec

12.1.1 Symantec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Security Operations Software Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Security Operations Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Security Operations Software Introduction

