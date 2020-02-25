Security Operations Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Security Operations Software is used to help companies to prevent cybersecurity threats and detects and responds to any incident on the computers, servers and networks it oversees.
The technologies SOCs employ include an arsenal of firewalls, probes, security information and event management systems and solutions that collect and monitor data as it moves across the various platforms and endpoints. Security Operations Software stays ahead of potential threats by analyzing active feeds, establishing rules, identifying exceptions, enhancing responses and keeping a close eye on possible vulnerabilities in the defenses they have already set up. Ensuring these programs comply with company, industry and government regulations.
The main consumer market is located in developed countries. Americas is the largest consumption region, with the total market share of 45.19 % in 2018. Followed by Europe, accounting for 27.41%. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Security Operations Software in the regions of APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.
According to this study, over the next five years the Security Operations Software market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25000 million by 2024, from US$ 17500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Security Operations Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Security Operations Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Security Operations Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3680478-global-security-operations-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec
Cisco
Trend Micro
McAfee
ESET
Symantec
AlienVault
BMC Software
ServiceNow
Neusoft
Motorola Solutions
IBM
SONDA
QualiTest
DarkMatter
Ayehu
Splunk
Capita
D3 Security
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Security Operations Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Security Operations Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Security Operations Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Security Operations Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Security Operations Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Security Operations Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Security Operations Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Security Operations Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Security Operations Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Security Operations Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Security Operations Software by Players
3.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Security Operations Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Security Operations Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Security Operations Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Symantec
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Symantec Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Symantec News
11.2 Cisco
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Cisco Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cisco News
11.3 Trend Micro
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Trend Micro Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Trend Micro News
11.4 McAfee
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.4.3 McAfee Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 McAfee News
11.5 ESET
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.5.3 ESET Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ESET News
11.6 Symantec
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Symantec Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Symantec News
11.7 AlienVault
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.7.3 AlienVault Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 AlienVault News
11.8 BMC Software
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Security Operations Software Product Offered
11.8.3 BMC Software Security Operations Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 BMC Software News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3680478-global-security-operations-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)