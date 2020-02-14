Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Security Operation Center Market: Rising Trends and Growing Demand 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Security operation center is a centralized unit that deals with security issues of an organization on a technical level. Security is gaining importance in the corporate structure. A security operation center can help to secure and enable the business about attackers. It enables information security functions to respond faster, work more collaboratively, and share knowledge more effectively.

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in security operation center market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing need data security.

In 2018, the global Security Operation Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057359

This report focuses on the global Security Operation Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Operation Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini SE (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SecureWorks, Inc. (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Company (U.S)

Treo (Turkey)

Digital Guardian (U.S)

F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S)

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S)

AlienVault (U.S)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Device ManagementFault Management

Configuration Management

Reporting

Security Alert

Security Assessment

Vulnerability Assessment

Proactive Analysis & Systems Management

Others

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-security-operation-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Research Center

Manufacturing

Government

Bank

School

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com