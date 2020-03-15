Security Inks Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2024

Security Inks Market Summary:
Security Inks Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the review period. The growth of the global security inks market is primarily driven by the increasing number of forgery and counterfeiting activities in the banking and financial sectors across the globe. The use of security inks in consumer packaging application for product identification throughout the supply chain is another major driver of the global market growth. The introduction of techniques such as a biometric identifier, embossing stamp, reversed out text, fluorescent serial number, and ink stamp to counter the forging activities is expected to fuel the demand for security inks during the review period.
Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7858
Competitive Analysis:
Some of the prominent players in the global security ink are SICPA HOLDING SA (Switzerland), Sun Chemical (US), Microtrace, LLC (US), Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology Co., Ltd (China), The Cronite Company (US), Naigai Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc (US), Gleitsmann Security Inks GmbH (Germany), and Chroma Inks (US).
Segment Analysis:
Based on type, the global market has been classified into invisible, biometric, fluorescent, thermochromic, optically variable, magnetic, reactive, erasable, infrared, and others. The invisible ink is the most widely used ink for cheque printing and ID documents. This is due to the low cost and availability of colors. On the contrary, optically variable ink is extremely expensive and is used in passport and currency printing.
On the basis of printing methods, the global market has been categorized into letterpress, offset, intaglio, flexographic, silk screen, and others. Among these, flexography is extensively used due to the advantages of fast drying speed, low cost, and versatility. However, the flexography method also offers certain disadvantages such as harmful effects on the environment and high cost of set-up.
By application, the global market has been segmented into banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles, security labels, consumer packaging, and others. The security labels segment is projected to register a significant CAGR due to the rising demand in the manufacturing of counterfeited products such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and consumer goods.
Table Of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Scope Of The Report
- Market Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market Dynamics Of Global Security Inks Market
- Global Security Inks Market, By Type
- Global Security Inks Market, By Printing Method
- Global Security Inks Market, By Application
- Global Security Inks Market, By Region
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Security Inks Market, By Region, 2016–2024
Table 2 North America: Security Inks Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 3 Europe: Security Inks Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Security Inks Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Security Inks Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 6 Latin America: Security Inks Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 7 Global Security Inks Type Market, By Region, 2016–2024
Table 8 North America: Security Inks Type Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 9 Europe: Security Inks Type Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Security Inks Type Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Security Inks Type Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 12 Latin America: Security Inks Type Market, By Country, 2016–2024
Table 13 Global Security Inks Printing Method Market, By Region, 2016–2024
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 Global Security Inks Market Segmentation
FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology
FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Security Inks Market
FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Security Inks Market
FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Security Inks Market In 2017, By Country (%)
FIGURE 6 Global Security Inks Market, 2016–2024,
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Contact:
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: [email protected]