Security as a Service Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Deployment, Latest Innovations

Security as a Service Market Research Report, Component (Solution and Service), Application Area (Network, Email, and Other Security), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, and Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Security as a service offers faster provisioning and best security for businesses and their clients; it enables continuous monitoring and prevention from loss of business data, along with vulnerability scanning. With the emergence of outsourcing security services and solutions, enterprises can focus on their core business which is one of the factors for the increasing adoption of security as a service by large enterprises.

Symantec Corporation, a provider for cyber-security solutions, unveiled a cloud-based network security solution enhanced with web isolation. The security solution offers complete endpoint protection which protects the devices of a companies employees anywhere at anytime. The web isolation feature allows web browsing without any risk of malware.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6709

Key players

The prominent players in the security as a service market are Symantec Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Panda Security (Spain), CipherCloud (US), Zscaler Inc. (US), Alert Logic Inc. (US), and Radware Ltd (Israel).

International Business Machines Corporation (US), Verizon (US), and SecureWorks (US) are among the other players in this market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of security as a service market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to dominate the security as a service market over the forecast period. Leading providers of security as a service such as Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others are enhancing the technological architecture and providing network security to enterprises in the US and other North American countries. Increasing cyber-attacks and need for data protection in Asia-Pacific is expected to improve the company productivity and enable complete adoption of cloud-based security by large enterprise. China, Japan, and India have a vast customer base which is contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific market in security as a service.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/security-as-a-service-market-6709

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Security As A Service Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Security As A Service Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Security As A Service Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Security As A Service Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Security As A Service Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/security-as-a-service-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Security As A Service Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Security As A Service Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Security As A Service Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Security As A Service Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued……..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]