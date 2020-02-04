Secure Web Gateway Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Secure Web Gateway Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.
Globally, increasing adoption of cloud-based deployment options create new market opportunity for secure web gateway solutions vendors. These solution vendors are also integrating secure web gateway solution with other security technologies such as breach detection systems (BDS) and promising cloud access security brokers (CASBs). Most of the enterprises implement secure web gateway solutions to protect Web-surfing PCs from threats and implements enterprise and regulatory policy compliance. Secure Web gateway filters the unwanted malware such as malicious- code detection, and application controls for instant messaging (IM) and Skype from internet traffic.
Secure Web gateway protects customer’s data when they are connected to unregulated networks with a steady protection policy. Secure Web gateway provides high-performance web security through an on-premises application that can be deployed both on devoted hardware and a virtual machine. Secure Web gateway is incorporated with the security connected platform to facilitate more effective threat detection, decrease the instance response times and improve the operational efficiency.
Secure Web GatewayMarket: Drivers and Challenges
The major driver growth for Secure Web gateway market is increasing usage cloud based services which increases the demand for secure web gateway to secure cloud based data from malware attacks on internet and controlling the productivity of the enterprises.In addition to that, the usage of mobile devices which has increased globally which generates massive amount of data which is shared across internet through secure web gateway is another driving factor for secure web gateway market growth.
However, the secure web gateway market is having various challenges such as lack of adoption among enterprises and lack of awareness for secure web gateway solutions.
Secure Web GatewayMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of Software Solutions:
-
Data loss prevention
-
Email gateway
-
Social media control
-
Content inspection management
Segmentation on the basis of industry:
-
IT and Telecommunications
-
Manufacturing
-
Transportation and Logistics
-
Defense and Government
-
BFSI
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Energy and Utilities
-
Others
Secure Web GatewayMarket: key players
Some of the key players for Secure Web Gateway Market are, IBM, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation (McAfee), Citrix, Sophos Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., and Trend Micro, Inc.
Secure Web Gateway Market: Regional Overview
Secure Web Gateway Market is currently dominated by North America due increasing adoption of cloud based solutions this region.Asia Pacific Secure Web Gateway Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Secure Web Gateway Market Segments
-
Secure Web Gateway Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
-
Secure Web Gateway Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Secure Web Gateway Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Secure Web Gateway Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Secure Web Gateway Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
