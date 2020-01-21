Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Procter & Gamble , Colgate-Palmolive , GlaxoSmithKline , Johnson & Johnson , Dabur and Forecast to 2023

Secondary oral hygiene can be described as the usage of products for the protection of gums from periodontal diseases. It includes mouthwashes, dental flosses, mouth fresheners, teeth whitening products, and mouth dentures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Secondary Oral Hygiene Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The mouthwash segment is classified into regular mouthwash and medicinal mouthwash products. The use of mouthwash curbs the growth of oral bacteria and bacterial tooth decay and also helps in maintaining the pH of the mouth. The segment accounted for the majority shares of the secondary oral hygiene market during 2017 because many dentists recommend the use of mouthwash products for people wearing braces or dentures.

Retail outlets include drug stores, retail and convenience stores, dentists and hospitals, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Consumers highly prefer retail outlets over online stores because these outlets enable them to ensure the quality of the product. An increasing number of retail outlets in developing countries such as China and India and the growing demand for secondary oral hygiene products such as mouth fresheners, mouthwash, and dental floss will contribute to the growth of the secondary oral hygiene market in this segment.

The worldwide market for Secondary Oral Hygiene Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Dabur

High Ridge Brands

Amway

The Himalaya Drug Company

Kao

Prestige Brands Holdings

water pik

Jordan Dental

TePe Oral Hygiene Products

Tom’s of Maine

Chattem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mouthwashes

Dental Floss

Mouth Fresheners

Teeth Whitening Products

Mouth Dentures

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drug Stores

Retail and Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mouthwashes

1.2.2 Dental Floss

1.2.3 Mouth Fresheners

1.2.4 Teeth Whitening Products

1.2.5 Mouth Dentures

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Drug Stores

1.3.2 Retail and Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Procter & Gamble

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Procter & Gamble Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Colgate-Palmolive

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Colgate-Palmolive Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 GlaxoSmithKline

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Johnson & Johnson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Dabur

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dabur Secondary Oral Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

