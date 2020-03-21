Secondary Macronutrients Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Secondary macronutrients are often used in gardening to help plants that are in distress while boosting their overall health and growth. The main secondary macronutrients include magnesium, sulfur, and calcium.

Asia Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing market for secondary macronutrients over the next five years. This is attributed to the high usage of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of lime, sulfur, and magnesite.

Global Secondary Macronutrients market size will increase to 32400 Million US$ by 2025, from 24600 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Secondary Macronutrients.

This report researches the worldwide Secondary Macronutrients market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Secondary Macronutrients breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nutrien

Yara International

Mosaic Company

Israel Chemicals

K+S

Nufarm

Koch Industries

Coromandel International

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

Haifa Chemicals

Sapec Agro Business

Kugler Company

Secondary Macronutrients Breakdown Data by Type

Sulfur

Calcium

Magnesium

Secondary Macronutrients Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Secondary Macronutrients Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Secondary Macronutrients Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Secondary Macronutrients Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sulfur

1.4.3 Calcium

1.4.4 Magnesium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals & grains

1.5.3 Oilseeds & pulses

1.5.4 Fruits & vegetables

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Production

2.1.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Secondary Macronutrients Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Secondary Macronutrients Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Secondary Macronutrients Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Secondary Macronutrients Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Secondary Macronutrients Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Secondary Macronutrients Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Secondary Macronutrients Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Secondary Macronutrients Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Secondary Macronutrients Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Secondary Macronutrients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Secondary Macronutrients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Secondary Macronutrients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Secondary Macronutrients Production by Regions

4.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Secondary Macronutrients Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Secondary Macronutrients Production

4.2.2 United States Secondary Macronutrients Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Secondary Macronutrients Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Secondary Macronutrients Production

4.3.2 Europe Secondary Macronutrients Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Secondary Macronutrients Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Secondary Macronutrients Production

4.4.2 China Secondary Macronutrients Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Secondary Macronutrients Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Secondary Macronutrients Production

4.5.2 Japan Secondary Macronutrients Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Secondary Macronutrients Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Secondary Macronutrients Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

……Continued

