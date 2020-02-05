Seatbelt Pretensioners Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During 2017 – 2025

Seatbelt Pretensioners Market: Overview

The main purpose of a seatbelt pretensioner is to tighten any slack present in the belt webbing. At the time of the crash, pretensioners help in reducing the load on the occupant by restraining the person with the help of the seatbelt. Within fractions of seconds, the pretensioners tighten the seatbelt. Under certain scenarios, the person may slide under a loose seatbelt. This is known as ‘submarining’. Pretensioners decrease the risk of submarining. Pretensioners are not the mechanisms to replace the conventional locking mechanisms of the seatbelt, but they work with these locking mechanisms. A seatbelt pretensioner assembly is quite similar to a gun. There is a roughly 6-inch tube by the center console, under the seat. There is a slug with a pyrotechnic charge residing just behind, inside the tube. There is a cable attached to the slug. The cable is retracted inside the slug is propelled down the tube. The seatbelt buckle drops down a few inches when the pretensioner is fired. Seatbelt pretensioners come under the category of passive safety systems. During the accident, rapid deceleration is detected by an installed sensor and the seatbelt pretensioner assembly is activated. Seatbelt pretensioners make sure that the front seat passengers and the driver are held firmly to their seats at the time of a crash.

The parent market of the Global Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is the Global Automotive Seatbelt Market. The Global Automotive Seatbelt Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2021 and reach $9.1 billion at the end of the year 2021. Global Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2017 to 2021.

Seatbelt Pretensioners Market: Drivers and Restraints

Governments of various regions such as Australia, the Americas, and the Europe are emphasizing on the need for the use of advanced vehicle safety systems. Governments are trying to enhance the safety standards with the help of various organizations such as ANCAP, ASEAN NCAP, the NHTSA and the European NCAP. With the enforcement of these standards, the demand for the seatbelt pretensioners is likely to go up. With increasing awareness about the automobile safety measures and the increasing demand for safety systems in the automobiles that are better than the traditional ones, the demand for seatbelt pretensioners is expected to go up. The rise in automotive production activities and the advancement in the technology related to the seatbelt assembly have led to the growth of Seatbelt Pretensioner Market. In recent years, compact cars have become the fastest selling segment of the automobile industry. This rise in production of the compact cars is likely to provide a boost to the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market. Increasing number of casualties in the road accidents worldwide is a reason for concern that will lead to growth in the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market in the forecast period 2017 to 2021. Also, seeing this growth, huge investments are being made in the Automotive Seatbelt Market that will eventually lead to the growth in the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market.

Seatbelt Pretensioners Market: Market Segmentation

The Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is segmented into types based on the product type, design type, vehicle type, and region type.

Based on the product type, the Seatbelt Pretensioners Market is segmented into:-

Lap pretensioners (normally used in combination with buckle or retractor pretensioners)

Buckle pretensioners

Retractor pretensioners

Based on the design type, the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is segmented into:-

Belt-in-seat

Six-point belt

Five-point belt

Four-point belt

Three-point belt

Two-point belt

Based on the vehicle type, the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is segmented into:-

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

High Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Large car

Mid-size car

Compact car

Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

Based on the region type, the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market is segmented into:-

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

North America

Rest of the World (ROW)

Seatbelt Pretensioners Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific and the North America regions are expected to hold their position as the highest revenue shareholders in the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market in the forecast period 2017 to 2021. The Asia Pacific region owes the growth in the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market to the increasing cases of road accidents and implementation of the measures related to road safety. Countries like India, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan are the major markets for the seatbelt pretensioners in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region is gradually being called the hub of automobile production. Assembly plants for the seatbelts are being set up at a very fast pace in the Latin America and the Middle East regions. Owing to this factor, Latin America, and the Middle East region is also expected to see a high growth rate in the Seatbelt Pretensioner Market in these regions. In the Europe region, Germany is a major market of seatbelt pretensioners. This is because of the presence of major automobile manufacturers in this region.

Seatbelt Pretensioners Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the Seatbelt Pretensioners Market are:-

TRW Automotive Holdings

Autoliv Inc.

Takata Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Some of the other prominent players identified in the Seatbelt Pretensioners Market are:-