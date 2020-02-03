Seasonal Affective Disorder Treatment Market : Demand and Growth Analysis to 2025

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs during a certain time of the year. This disorder is related to changes in seasons, mostly occurs in winter but some people may have this disorder in summers as well.

Seasonal affective disorder is most common in women, people between the ages of 15 to 55, and the people who live far from the equator where winter daylight hours are too short. Some major symptoms of this disorder are hopelessness, increased appetite, weight gain, loss of the ability to concentrate, social withdrawal etc. There are some risk factors associated with this disorder such as major depressive disorder, Bipolar I disorder, Bipolar II disorder, and others.

In 2018, the global Seasonal Affective Disorder Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Seasonal Affective Disorder Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Seasonal Affective Disorder Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Roche

AbbVie

Allergan

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Light Therapy (Phototherapy)

Medications

Psychotherapy

Counselling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

