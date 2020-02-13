Search, Detection and Navigation Instruments Manufacturing Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2022

Global search, detection and navigation Instruments market is positive with significant growth potential for aeronautical and space navigation instruments. Rising disposable income, increasing air travel in emerging markets, military tensions and increasing demand for fish products globally is driving the demand for search, detection and navigation Instruments market.

The search, detection and navigation Instruments market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The search, detection and navigation Instruments market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include BAE Systems Plc, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon, Thales Group and United Technologies Corp.

Aeronautical and space navigation instruments accounted for the largest share of the search, detection and navigation Instruments market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from aeronautical and space navigation instruments, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing demand for these instruments from civilian and defense aircraft manufacturing companies.

Asia-Pacific is the largest search, detection and navigation Instruments market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and South America. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the search, detection and navigation Instruments market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the search, detection and navigation Instruments market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations pertaining to aircrafts and ships and rising trade protectionism.”

