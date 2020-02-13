Seamer Machines Market – Demand for packaged food has increased over the years due to the increasing population and urbanization

Key players in the global seamer machines market are Ferrum Ltd., Grabher Indosa Maschinenbau AG, Dixie Canner Co., Swiss Can Machinery AG, Stiller GmbH, Zilli & Bellini Srl, Shin-I Machinery Works Co., Ltd., Lanico Maschinenbau Otto Niemsch GmbH, Frain Industries, and Barnsley Universal Inc.

A seamer machine is used to seal the lid/ cover to can’s body to pack the material which is filled inside. The seamer machine creates vacuum in the can and seals the lid to protect the material and other cans during transportation. There are three types of seamer machines available in the market: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Automatic machines are highly advanced and have automatic processes. A touch panel is integrated in the housing to enable easy operation. Its separation from the can seaming area allows easy cleaning of the can seamer and increases the operating life of the installed supply units.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60327

Demand for packaged food has increased over the years due to the increasing population and urbanization. Consumers prefer packed food for its convenience because they lead fast moving lives and have limited time to prepare food. Some examples of canned food are canned salmon and sardine, canned tomato, canned kidney beans, etc. Increasing awareness about fitness has strengthened the market for supplements and nutraceutical. Cans are widely used to pack nutraceutical and supplements due to ease of handling and transportation. Increasing population has driven the demand for pharmaceutical formulation for infants and toddlers. Storage and transportation of confectionery products are the prime factors responsible for the usage of cans. Some confectionary products may get damaged during transportation. Hence, cans are used for packing confectionary products. Technological advancements are pushing the sales of the semi-automatic and automatic seamer machines due to their advantages such as time efficiency and preciseness. Traditionally, round cans were high preferred; currently however, the preference for non-round can seamers is increasing. Manufacturers are investing in research and development of seamer machines for irregular cans. Irregular cans include square, rectangular, oval, and triangular cans.

Research and development has resulted in the improvement of machinery. For example, Ferrum Ltd. has developed a technology in its seamer machine for the beverage industry which can detect and provide quick analysis of the seaming quality without removing the seaming rolls on the second operation and it also enables changeover between different can materials and material thickness in a few minutes. The can material (aluminum/ steel) is identified by a sensor, and a signal is sent if the seaming can is not set correctly.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=60327

There are some restraints which can impact the demand for seamer machines. In manual seamer machines, all operations are done manually. Chances of casualty increases if the worker is not skilled enough. Cans are highly malleable and any disruption in machine operation would affect the shape of the can. If the mechanism of the machine breaks down and the machine is not able to rectify it, then it affects the whole process and may affect the cans and lids.

The global seamer machines market can be segmented based on product type, operation mode, applications, and region. On the basis of product type, the global seamer machines market can be classified into round can seamers and irregular can seamers. Based on operation mode, the seamer machines market can be classified into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. On the basis of applications, the seamer machines market can be classified into nutraceutical & pharmaceutical, food & sauces, confectionary, and others (beverages, cosmetic & personal care, etc.). In terms of region, the seamer machines market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.