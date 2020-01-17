SEAFOOD MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Seafood market status and forecast, categorizes the global Seafood market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Grupo Freiremar

HIRO

Lee Fishing Company

Leigh Fisheries

Marine Harvest

Morrisons

Seattle Fish Company

Tesco

True World Foods

All Seas Wholesale

Austevoll Seafood Group

Faroe Seafood

Fresh Catch

Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group

Grieg Seafood

Metro Seafood

Midseas

Ocean Fresh Seafoods

Ocean Develop Seafoods

Pescafresh

PJ’S Seafood

Surapon Foods

Tassal Group

Trident Seafoods

Tropic Star Seafood

Zhuxian Seafood Processing

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fish

Shellfish

Aquatic Plants and Microphytes

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home

Commercial

Table of Content:

Global Seafood Market Research Report 2018

1 Seafood Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Seafood

1.2 Seafood Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Seafood Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Seafood Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Fish

1.2.3 Shellfish

Aquatic Plants and Microphytes

1.3 Global Seafood Segment by Application

1.3.1 Seafood Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Seafood Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Seafood Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Seafood (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Seafood Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Seafood Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Seafood Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Grupo Freiremar

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Grupo Freiremar Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 HIRO

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 HIRO Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Lee Fishing Company

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Lee Fishing Company Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Leigh Fisheries

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Leigh Fisheries Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Marine Harvest

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Marine Harvest Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Morrisons

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Morrisons Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Seattle Fish Company

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Seattle Fish Company Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Tesco

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Tesco Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 True World Foods

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 True World Foods Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 All Seas Wholesale

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Seafood Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 All Seas Wholesale Seafood Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Austevoll Seafood Group

7.12 Faroe Seafood

7.13 Fresh Catch

7.14 Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group

7.15 Grieg Seafood

7.16 Metro Seafood

7.17 Midseas

7.18 Ocean Fresh Seafoods

7.19 Ocean Develop Seafoods

7.20 Pescafresh

7.21 PJ’S Seafood

7.22 Surapon Foods

7.23 Tassal Group

7.24 Trident Seafoods

7.25 Tropic Star Seafood

7.26 Zhuxian Seafood Processing

Continued…..

