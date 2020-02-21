Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, SWOT Analysis, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

This report studies the Sea Freight Forwarding market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Sea Freight Forwarding market by product and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sea Freight Forwarding for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

EU

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Row

On the basis of product, the Sea Freight Forwarding market is primarily split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 North America Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 EU Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 India Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Sea Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Classification of Sea Freight Forwarding by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue (M USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 9

1.4 Sea Freight Forwarding Market by End Users/Application 9

2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Competition Analysis by Players 11

2.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size (M USD) by Players (2012-2017) 11

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 14

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 14

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 15

2.2.3 New Entrants 16

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future 17

3 Analysis of Sea Freight Forwarding Industry Key Manufacturers 19

3.1 Kuehne + Nagel 19

3.1.1 Company Profile 19

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 19

3.1.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 20

3.2 DHL Group 22

3.2.1 Company Profile 22

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 22

3.2.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 23

3.3 Sinotrans 25

3.3.1 Company Profile 25

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 26

3.3.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 26

3.4 DB Schenker Logistics 28

3.4.1 Company Profile 28

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 28

3.4.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 29

3.5 GEODIS 31

3.5.1 Company Profile 31

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 31

3.5.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 32

3.6 Panalpina 33

3.6.1 Company Profile 33

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 34

3.6.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 35

3.7 DSV 36

3.7.1 Company Profile 36

3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 37

3.7.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 37

3.8 Bolloré Logistics 39

3.8.1 Company Profile 39

3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 40

3.8.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 40

3.9 Expeditors 42

3.9.1 Company Profile 42

3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.9.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 43

3.10 Dachser 45

3.10.1 Company Profile 45

3.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 45

3.10.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 46

Continued…….

