Sea Freight Forwarding Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.

3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

The global Sea Freight Forwarding market is valued at 66300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 76400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sea Freight Forwarding.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Sea Freight Forwarding market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sea Freight Forwarding market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Kuehne + NagelDHL GroupSinotransDB Schenker LogisticsGEODISPanalpinaDSVBollore LogisticsExpeditorsDachserNippon ExpressCEVA LogisticsPantos LogisticsAgility LogisticsHellmannDamcoKWEHitachi TransportUPS Supply ChainSankyuKerry LogisticsLogwinCJ Korea ExpressC.H.RobinsonYusen LogisticsNNR Global LogisticsDimercoToll HoldingsPilot Freight Services

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719737-global-sea-freight-forwarding-market-2019-by-company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719737-global-sea-freight-forwarding-market-2019-by-company

Table Of Contents:

1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sea Freight Forwarding1.2 Classification of Sea Freight Forwarding by Types1.2.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.2.4 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market by Application1.3.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Beverage

1.3.5 Electronic

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market by Regions1.4.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Sea Freight Forwarding Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Sea Freight Forwarding Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Sea Freight Forwarding Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Sea Freight Forwarding Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Sea Freight Forwarding Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Sea Freight Forwarding (2014-2024)

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sea-freight-forwarding-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-06

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Kuehne + Nagel2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DHL Group2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DHL Group Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sinotrans2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sinotrans Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 DB Schenker Logistics2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GEODIS2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GEODIS Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Panalpina2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Panalpina Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 DSV2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 DSV Sea Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)