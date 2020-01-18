Sea Freight Forwarding 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sea Freight Forwarding in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.2.2 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agricultural

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Electronic

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kuehne + Nagel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Sea Freight Forwarding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DHL Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 DHL Group Sea Freight Forwarding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sinotrans

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Sinotrans Sea Freight Forwarding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 DB Schenker Logistics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Sea Freight Forwarding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 GEODIS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 GEODIS Sea Freight Forwarding Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

