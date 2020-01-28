SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Value US$ 559 Mn by 2025

The global market for SDS Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis is poised to see robust growth over the next few years. According to Persistence Market Research, the US$ 361.9 Mn market will possibly expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over 2017-2025 and attain a value of around US$ 559 Mn. The SDS PAGE market is estimated for 1.6X growth during this eight-year assessment period, predominantly due to soaring research activities in the field of proteomics. Increasing expenditure on life science research activities and a growing number of life science researchers worldwide will also collectively continue to fuel the market growth through to 2025.

“The global SDS PAGE market is likely to see rapid development within emerging Asian economies. Although North America and Europe are expected to remain global leaders in terms of value and volume, APAC is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the eight-year forecast period with a CAGR value of more than 6%. Growing investments in R&D and surging research in proteomics will together fuel the market for SDS PAGE in APAC”.

A large number of regional as well as multinational companies are competing in the global SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis market, among which multinationals are identified to capture a major revenue share of around 50%. While regional players contribute around 30-35% to the total revenues, local players occupy nearly 25-30% share of the entire market revenues. , respectively. A majority companies are strongly operating in APAC, especially Japan. This has been a key factor bolstering the market expansion in Asian Pacific region, spearheaded by China and Japan. India will also witness significant growth in near future, according to Persistence Market Research. APAC will emerge as a highly attractive market for SDS PAGE product manufacturers; however, the market will be globally dominated by North America, followed by Europe.

Market Taxonomy: Quick Overview

By product type, gels are likely to represent the largest segment with more than 56% value share in next few years, among which precast gels sub-segment will dominate with a value share of more than 62% by 2025 end. A broadening application base in clinical research will continue to provide traction to gels segment through to 2025. Clinical research will remain the leading segment among end-users, followed by academic institute segment. In 2017, the former registered a revenue share of nearly 43% whereas the latter occupied a share of over 30% in terms of value.

By Product Type

Gels

Reagents

Instruments Hand cast Gels Precast Gels



By End-user

Clinical Research

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Government Agencies

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players in SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser AG), Lonza Group Ltd, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Abcam Plc, Takara Bio Inc., and Cleaver Scientific Ltd. are some of the key players in the global market for SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis. Several key companies are concentrating on new product launches in order to bring in innovation to the marketplace. Products that offer high resolving power and superior reproducibility are likely to gain more traction in near future. They need to efficiently meet specific requirements of various applications by different end users, without compromising on product quality and final outcome.

Product penetration will also be strengthened through strategic collaborative efforts of key companies with leading clinical research organisations and academic research institutes. SDS PAGE manufacturing companies are also striving to gain a competitive edge through development of new products, which provide better electrophoresis runs and better protein separation. In a bid to meet custom requirements, several manufacturers are also offering multiple precast gel variants, eventually supporting sales of SDS PAGE products.