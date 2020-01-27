SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, analyzes and researches the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Silver Peak

Talari Networks

Nuage Networks

VeloCloud Networks

Versa Networks

Cisco

Riverbed Technology

Cloudgenix

Fatpipe Networks

Citrix Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) can be split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Table of Contents

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)

1.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Overview

1.1.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premise

1.3.2 Cloud

1.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprise

1.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Silver Peak

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Talari Networks

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Nuage Networks

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 VeloCloud Networks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Versa Networks

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Cisco

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Riverbed Technology

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Cloudgenix

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Fatpipe Networks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Citrix Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)

