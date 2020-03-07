Scouring Agent Market Projected to be Resilient During 2028

Global Scouring Agent Market Introduction

Textile industry is growing at a significant rate all over the globe. Textile chemicals are important part of textile manufacturing. Various chemical agent are used in textile manufacturing and processing. Scouring agent are used in scouring process, which comes before dyeing and printing process, in the textile processing industry. Scouring agent can be of various kinds including sizing agent, stains agent, lubricating agent, alkali-resistant agent, mercerizing agent, penetrating agent and wax removing Agent. Selection of scouring agent is done by considering the type of fabrics, and other factors such as, stains in the fabrics, and the application of the fabric. Scouring agent are water soluble powders which are generally alkaline in nature. Scouring agent are used for various purposes such as pH buffering, emulsification, dispersion, cleaning, penetration, and wetting. Sourcing agent can be different as the operating conditions changes. Effective and efficient scouring agent are being demanded by textile dyeing and printing industry, during the last decade. Innovations and development in the field of material science is pushing new product developments in the scouring agent market. This is expected to drive the demand for scouring Agent during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Scouring Agent Market

Strong growth of textile industry, in emerging countries, is expected to drive the global scouring agent market

Emerging economies such as India and china are creating ample of opportunities for growth of textile industry. Increasing per capita income in these emerging economies along with rising population is creating high demand for textiles. Textile industry growth is reflecting in the demand for textile chemicals and scouring agent. Moreover, increasing focus on quality improvement from manufactures and textile processers is also bolstering the demand for scouring agent. Growing global population with increasing per capita spending is accelerating the demand for apparels as well as industrial textiles, which is expected to push the growth of scouring agent at a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

Environmental regulations and waste disposal issues are posing various challenges for manufacturers

Scouring agent are the different types of chemicals used in the textile processing. After use, these chemicals are needed to be disposed safely in to the environment. Therefore, increasing rules and regulations on the waste disposal and chemicals used in the textile industry, can impact on the potential demand for the scouring agent from the textile industry. However, new developments in the scouring agent market are focusing on the manufacturing of ecofriendly and less harmful scouring agent, which is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Scouring Agent Market Trends: Innovation and new product developments

Manufacturers of scouring agent are adapting to the changing requirement of the textile industry. Developments in material science and increasing spending in the research and development is expected to push the innovation and new product development during the forecast period. Manufacturers are channelizing their efforts towards the development of sustainable practices as the environmental laws are getting stringent day by day.

Global Scouring Agent Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global scouring agent market can be segmented as:

Anionic

Cationic

Nonionic

On the basis of function, the global scouring agent market can be segmented as:

Sizing Agent

Stains Agent

Lubricating Agent

Alkali-resistant agent

Mercerizing Agent

Penetrating Agent

Wax Removing Agent

Scouring Agent Market: Regional Outlook

China and India are the leading textile exporting countries in the world. Increasing demand from developing and emerging textile markets is boosting the demand for scouring agent. Growing population and increasing demand for textiles all over the world is putting pressure on the manufacturers to meet the growing demand, which is pushing new developments in the scouring agent market. Asia Pacific led the scouring agent market, both in terms of consumption and value. Asia Pacific witnessed high growth in last few years. North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of volume and value share, however scouring agent market in Europe and North America is expected to grow at a slower growth compared to Asia pacific. Latin America also contributed a significant share in the global scouring agent market. Middle East and Africa is also creating lots of opportunities for scouring agent market players as the textile processing market is growing at a good growth rate in the region.

Global Scouring Agent Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global scouring agent market are:

Huntsman Corporation

HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tata Chemicals

Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Rung International

Archroma Limited

N. Chemical Industries

Evonik Industries AG

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Sarex

Indokemika Jayatama

Viswaat Chemicals Limited

