Scoring Balloon Catheter Market: Growing Risks Regarding Artery Collapse During the Catheterization Treatment is Projected to Influence Demand

Scoring balloon catheter will witness steady demand among the healthcare professionals attributed to limited features of conventional balloon catheters. Growing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases is predicted to fuel demand for scoring balloon catheter in the healthcare industry. Scoring balloon catheter will also be extensively used for treatment of coronary artery diseases, which is expected to contribute towards growth of the global scoring balloon catheter market. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global scoring balloon catheter market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Despite the development in interventional cardiology, stent expansion still remains an essential predictor of impacting restenosis and thrombosis rates after either drug-eluting stent implantation or bare-metal stent (BMS). Pervasiveness of coronary artery and peripheral vascular diseases has signified the importance of scoring balloon catheter devices.

Given the underlying problems such as unrestrained dissections along with bailout stenting and inadequate luminal expansion associated with the treatment of the coronary artery diseases through conventional devices, healthcare professionals opt for scoring balloon catheter devices. Moreover, fibrocalcific lesion is impervious to dilation on account of conventional balloon catheter devices. There has been considerable growth in the scoring balloon catheter market owing to medical devices equipped with sophisticated technology.

The selection of a balloon catheter is less critical and subjective in the present era of stents. Balloon-to-artery ratios beyond 1.2:1 are linked with increased complications.

On the other hand, the angiosculpt percutaneous transluminal angioplasty scoring balloon catheter is expected to treat a patient demographic with lesions that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty. Predominantly, scoring technology empowers sophisticated luminal expansion by effective mechanical dilation and re-expansion of original stent of the neointimal tissue. With the virtue of treating in-stent restenosis without slippage, scoring balloon catheters are most sought after in the healthcare industry.

Scoring Balloon Catheter Market: Overview

The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis on the market for scoring balloon catheter. The report also delves into the dynamics of the market which have significant impact in the growth of scoring balloon catheter.

The scoring balloon catheter market has been exhaustively assessed and the assessment of the market has been provided for the period between 2018 and 2026 in the report. The report also focuses on the epidemiology and product mapping behavior on the basis of region. The report also includes average pricing analysis and sheds light on supply chain.

Nylon to Represent a Leading Market

Cardiac catheterization laboratories is projected to register a relatively high CAGR among other end users in the global market of scoring balloon catheter through 2022. In revenue terms, hospitals will witness a relatively high growth in the global market by 2022–end. Hospitals in Europe is projected to generate significant revenue globally throughout 2022.

In terms of disease indications, coronary artery disease is projected to represent a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market of scoring balloon catheter devices. This segment will witness around US$ 40 Mn in the global market in 2017. Peripheral vascular disease segment is projected to register significant growth after coronary artery disease segment.

Segregation of the scoring balloon catheter market offers an in-depth view of the market which will aid readers to take decision based on segments’ future and historical growth estimates. The report also includes regional and country-wise assessment.

A robust research methodology has been adopted for the forecast and assessment on the scoring balloon catheter market. The research sources include primary and secondary sources which have been further examined by in-house panel of experts. The market size of the scoring balloon catheter is the result of revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography.

Scoring Balloon Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players responsible for the growth of the scoring balloon catheter market are profiled and assessed on the basis of company overview, financial overview, product offering, recent development, key differentiators and strategies. The report also includes SWOT analysis as well as gives insights on scoring balloon catheter market indication list and the market indication sales data and key financials.

Major market players operating in the global scoring balloon catheter market include Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Cook Medical INC, and Cardionovum GmbH.

Analysis of the major market players becomes indispensable as it will succor readers to make proper decision to enlarge their business and can comprehend strategic moves made by prominent players in the scoring balloon catheter market.

