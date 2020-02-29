Scoring Balloon Catheter Market: Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Projected to Register a Relatively High CAGR

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global scoring balloon catheter market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of scoring balloon catheter. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for scoring balloon catheter manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost

structure.

Despite the development in interventional cardiology, stent expansion still remains an essential predictor of impacting restenosis and thrombosis rates after either drug-eluting stent implantation or bare-metal stent (BMS). Pervasiveness of coronary artery and peripheral vascular diseases has signified the importance of scoring balloon catheter devices.

Increasing preference for scoring balloon catheters over conventional catheters attributed to limited features in the healthcare industry will fuel growth of the global market. Hospitals will witness steady growth in terms of consumption in the global market during the predicted period. Polyurethane will register the highest revenue growth in the global scoring balloon catheter market by the end of 2017. Coronary artery disease in terms of disease indication is expected to generate significant revenue in the global market in 2017.

On the other hand, the angiosculpt percutaneous transluminal angioplasty scoring balloon catheter is expected to treat a patient demographic with lesions that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty. Predominantly, scoring technology empowers sophisticated luminal expansion by effective mechanical dilation and re-expansion of original stent of the neointimal tissue. With the virtue of treating in-stent restenosis without slippage, scoring balloon catheters are most sought after in the healthcare industry.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global scoring balloon catheter market. Indications, end users, raw materials, and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for scoring balloon catheter. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all key market parameters is also included

The scoring balloon catheter market has been exhaustively assessed and the assessment of the market has been provided for the period between 2018 and 2026 in the report. The report also focuses on the epidemiology and product mapping behavior on the basis of region. The report also includes average pricing analysis and sheds light on supply chain.

Nylon to Represent a Leading Market

Cardiac catheterization laboratories is projected to register a relatively high CAGR among other end users in the global market of scoring balloon catheter through 2022. In revenue terms, hospitals will witness a relatively high growth in the global market by 2022–end. Hospitals in Europe is projected to generate significant revenue globally throughout 2022.

In terms of disease indications, coronary artery disease is projected to represent a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market of scoring balloon catheter devices. This segment will witness around US$ 40 Mn in the global market in 2017. Peripheral vascular disease segment is projected to register significant growth after coronary artery disease segment.

Hospitals to Remain a Leading Segment

Coronary artery diseases is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR in APEJ. Coronary artery diseases will represent a value of nearly US$ 40 Mn in 2017. Peripheral vascular disease as compared to other disease indication is expected to represent the second highest revenue growth in the global scoring balloon market.

Segregation of the scoring balloon catheter market offers an in-depth view of the market which will aid readers to take decision based on segments’ future and historical growth estimates. The report also includes regional and country-wise assessment.

A robust research methodology has been adopted for the forecast and assessment on the scoring balloon catheter market. The research sources include primary and secondary sources which have been further examined by in-house panel of experts. The market size of the scoring balloon catheter is the result of revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global market of scoring balloon catheter are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Tokai Medical Products Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Hexacath, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardionovum GmbH, and Cook Medical INC.

