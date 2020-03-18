School Furniture Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

School Furniture is a kind of equipment used for students in studying and daily life.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for school furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality school furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of school furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The global School Furniture market is valued at 14300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 18100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the School Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of School Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of School Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global School Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global School Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

KI

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Knoll

VS

HNI Corporation

Haworth

Minyi Furniture

Ailin Technology

Fleetwood Group

British Thornton

Lanlin Teaching

Jirong Furniture

Smith System

Huihong Teching Equipment

KOKUYO

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

Infiniti Modules

Jiansheng Furniture

Ballen Panels

Market size by Product

Desks & Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Other

Market size by End User

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

