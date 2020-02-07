Schizophrenia Therapeutic Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2021

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder leading to disturbance of perception, thinking and social behavior. Patient suffering from this disease has problem in distinguishing between real and imaginary. Schizophrenia is a chronic condition and requires lifelong treatment. Schizophrenia is usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 35. It is more severe in men than women. Globally, it affects approximately 1% of the total population. Lack of concentration and motivation, paranoia, auditory hallucinations, lack of emotions, poor social functioning and disorganized speech and thinking are some of the symptoms of schizophrenia. In addition, deterioration of personal hygiene, over sleeping or insomnia, suspiciousness and depression are some other symptoms of the disease. Schizophrenia is mainly caused due to environment, genes and imbalance in complex chemical reactions of the brain. People with this disease have imbalance in neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, responsible to allow nerve cells to send message to each other. This chemical imbalance affects the thinking of the individual. Schizophrenia is diagnosed by a psychiatrist on the bases of clinical symptoms. In addition, examination of mental state by observation of patient behavior, tests and clinical interview are conducted for diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neruro-imaging studies show difference in the central nervous system and brain structure of person with schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is treated with a combination of therapies, such as cognitive behavior therapy, individual psychotherapy and family therapy, and medications such as antipsychotic drugs. Proper medication for schizophrenia disease can treat to great extent and patient can lead a healthy lifestyle. Early diagnosis and medication can prevent various complications and improve the chance of recovery. Clozapine, Ziprasidone, Risperidone, Lurasidone and Paliperidone are some of the drugs prescribed for the treatment of the disease. Proper management of schizophrenia reduces the chances of relapse of schizophrenia.

North America dominates the global market for schizophrenia therapeutics due to increasing mental disorders. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing schizophrenia therapeutics markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for schizophrenia therapeutics market in emerging countries are increasing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients, increasing healthcare awareness and rising government funding.

In recent times there is increased use of schizophrenia therapeutics due to increasing mental disorders. Change in lifestyle, increasing healthcare expenditure and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. However, strict regulations for approval of schizophrenia drugs and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, such as Risperdal, Zypreax, Geodon, Zyprexa, Abilify and Seroquel are the major factors restraining the growth for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3533

Side-effects associated with schizophrenia drugs could lead a challenge for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global schizophrenia therapeutics market are Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Astrazeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb.