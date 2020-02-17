SCARA Robots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

SCARA Robots Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “SCARA Robots Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “SCARA Robots Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The SCARA Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Selective Complaint Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) is a parallel-axis jointed robot, which is rigid at Z-axes or vertical scale. This robot can move horizontally with its joint elbow, and function like a human arm. SCARA robots are very useful for high-precision, high-speed operations, and confined workspaces.

The SCARA robots market for assembling applications accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The market is witnessing a high demand for SCARA robots in the assembly segment since the precision arm of SCARA robots can significantly reduce assembly times, increase production speed, and improve the quality of work.

The electronics and electrical industry was the major end-user of the SCARA robots market and accounted for the majority market share during 2017. The increasing number of investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects is responsible for the growth of the electronics industry, which, in turn, will boost the requirement for SCARA robots that are used to test the product and ensure their accuracy. As a result, this industry will continue to dominate the market during the next few years well.

The global SCARA Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SCARA Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SCARA Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Epson Robots

Omron Adept Technologies

Staubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Yamaha Robotics

Fanuc

ABB

Asic Robotics

Comau

Wittman

Hirat

Janome

Motoman

Sensodrive

Wachter

Googol Technology

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789075-global-scara-robots-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Type

Single Arm SCARA

Dual Arm SCARA

Segment by Application

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic and Rubber Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Industry

Other

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

SCARA Robots Manufacturers

SCARA Robots Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

SCARA Robots Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789075-global-scara-robots-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 SCARA Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SCARA Robots

1.2 SCARA Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global SCARA Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Arm SCARA

1.2.3 Dual Arm SCARA

1.3 SCARA Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 SCARA Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics and Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Plastic and Rubber Industry

1.3.5 Food and Beverages Industry

1.3.6 Metal Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global SCARA Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global SCARA Robots Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global SCARA Robots Market Size

1.5.1 Global SCARA Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global SCARA Robots Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SCARA Robots Business

7.1 Epson Robots

7.1.1 Epson Robots SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Epson Robots SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Omron Adept Technologies

7.2.1 Omron Adept Technologies SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Omron Adept Technologies SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Staubli Robotics

7.3.1 Staubli Robotics SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Staubli Robotics SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba Machine

7.4.1 Toshiba Machine SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba Machine SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Yamaha Robotics

7.5.1 Yamaha Robotics SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Yamaha Robotics SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fanuc

7.6.1 Fanuc SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fanuc SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ABB

7.7.1 ABB SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ABB SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Asic Robotics

7.8.1 Asic Robotics SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Asic Robotics SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Comau

7.9.1 Comau SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Comau SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Wittman

7.10.1 Wittman SCARA Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SCARA Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Wittman SCARA Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)