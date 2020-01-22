SCANDIUM OXIDE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Scandium Oxide Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Scandium Oxide Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Scandium Oxide Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC’s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Scandium Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Low Hanging Fruit

Treibacher

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material

Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

Huizhou Top Metal Material

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2627957-2015-2023-world-scandium-oxide-market-research-report-by-product-type

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

By End-User / Application

Electric and light source material

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser material

Others

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2627957-2015-2023-world-scandium-oxide-market-research-report-by-product-type

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Intermix-met

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 LTD.INRAMTECH

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Atlantic Equipment

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Low Hanging Fruit

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Treibacher

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Hunan Oriental Scandium

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Huizhou Top Metal Material

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Wante Special New material

12.12 Ganzhou Kemingrui

12.13 GORING High-Tech Material

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2627957

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com