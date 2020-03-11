Scandium Metal Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Description

Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Scandium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3231348-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Due to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2023, from 62 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3231348-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Scandium Metal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Scandium Oxide 99.99%

1.2.2 Scandium Oxide 99.999%

1.2.3 Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

1.2.4 Scandium Metal Ingot

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.3.2 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.3.3 Lasers

1.3.4 SOFCs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rusal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Rusal Description

2.1.1.2 Rusal Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Rusal Scandium Metal Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Scandium Metal Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Scandium Metal Product Information

2.1.3 Rusal Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Rusal Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Rusal Scandium Metal Market Share in 2017

2.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Description

2.2.1.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Metal Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Scandium Metal Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Scandium Metal Product Information

2.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Stanford Materials Corp. Scandium Metal Market Share in 2017

2.3 Metallica Minerals

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Metallica Minerals Description

2.3.1.2 Metallica Minerals Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Metallica Minerals Scandium Metal Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Scandium Metal Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Scandium Metal Product Information

2.3.3 Metallica Minerals Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Metallica Minerals Scandium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Metallica Minerals Scandium Metal Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com