Scaffolding 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2023

Scaffolding means alteration, dismantling or erection of a temporary structure. These are mainly used for working at the heights as it becomes risky for the scaffolder in falling from an half-built scaffold during dismantling of a scaffold. The scaffolding is a kind of pre-built construction which includes the main component or structures of the construction site or factories. The global scaffolding market is getting augmented by several factors including growing FDI in the construction area of the Asia Pacific region, along with supportive government policies. However, the market may be hampered because of the fluctuation in the prices of the raw materials along with a slowdown in the economic growth. Global Scaffolding Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of approximately 5.14%, during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

Global Scaffolding Market on the basis of its type is segmented as suspended scaffolding, supported scaffolding, and rolling scaffolding. Based on its material, the market is bifurcated into aluminum, steel, wood and others. On the basis of its application, the global market is classified as electrical maintenance, construction industry, temporary stage and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global scaffolding market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players in the global scaffolding market are ULMA Construction, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, Waco Kwikform Limited, Stepup Scaffold, LLC, Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Safway Group Holding LLC, PERI GmbH, Altrad Group, ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd., Instant Upright, Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd. Beijing Kangde, Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd, Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LLC, Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd., Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., among others.

