SCAFFOLD MATERIAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the Scaffold Material market, Scaffold material is a temporary rigid structure made of still, bamboo or timber. The primary aim of constructing a scaffold is to create a platform on which mason can work at different heights. Scaffolds also help to lift materials for the immediate uses at different heights.

Scope of the Report:

Scaffoldings material sales in United States has grown 653 K Tonne at 2013 to 715 K Tonne by the end of 2017; while sales revenue is forecasted to grow to 1.37 Billion USD with both the new and retrofit markets combined.

For industry structure analysis, the Scaffolding industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 47% of the sales volume in United States. And impacted by the utilization of aerial work platform, the competition of Scaffolding is forecasted to be more and more fierce.

The worldwide market for Scaffold Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Scaffold Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Safway

BRAND

Layher

Altrad

PERI

AT-PAC

MJ-Gerüst

Sunshine Enterprise

ULMA

Entrepose Echafaudages

Waco Kwikform

XMWY

ADTO Group

Youying Group

Rizhao Fenghua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Supported Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Cultural Use

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Scaffold Material Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Supported Scaffolding

1.2.2 Suspended Scaffolding

1.2.3 Rolling Scaffolding

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Cultural Use

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Safway

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Safway Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BRAND

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BRAND Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Layher

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Layher Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Altrad

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Altrad Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PERI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PERI Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 AT-PAC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AT-PAC Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 MJ-Gerüst

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Scaffold Material Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 MJ-Gerüst Scaffold Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

