Savory Yogurt Foods Market 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Key Players Demand, Future Strategic Planning and Forecast to 2027

Globally, Savory Yogurt Foods Market is growing due to increasing disposable income and changing eating habits of consumers. Nutritious, savory yogurt foods are vegetarian and gluten-free and are considered as the world’s easiest breakfast and the best option for those morning persons those think that breakfast is an opportunity to start the day on the right foot. Savory yogurt is made from locally sourced milk, probiotic cultures, and sea salt, which is an excellent source of protein.

It is used as a part of the meal or consumed on social or traditional occasions. Savory yogurt is used for enhancing the taste of the meal. Grass-fed milk is mainly used in the production of savory yogurt to enhance the natural flavor, which is considered as a source of Omega-3 fatty acids with potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Owing to its health beneficial properties, savory yogurt foods is extensively consumed, worldwide. The large consumption leads to creating a massive demand that continually increases the market size of savory yogurt foods. Moreover, the consumer’s inclination towards consuming healthy food products escalates the market on the global platform.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into three key dynamics.

By Product: Drinks, Fruit-flavored foods, Vegetable-flavored foods, and Desserts among others.

By Type: Strained, Unstrained, Flavored, Low Fat, and Full Fat among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Segmentation Analysis

Key Players Leading the Global Savory Yogurt Foods Market Include Chobani LLC (U.S), Blue Hill Inc. (U.S.), Noosa (U.S.), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation (U.S.), Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.), and Fage International S.A. (Luxembourg) among others.

Regional Demand

The North American region, heading with the presence of the largest manufacturers is expected to retain its dominance over the global savory yogurt foods market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as the increasing consumer demand for flavors such as Chipotle Pineapple and Sirach Mango in the US is driving the savory yogurt market in the region.

The European region accounts for another lucrative market for the savory yogurt foods owing to the well-spread Health awareness in the region. Also, factors such as the shifting food preference that is witnessing an inclination towards the convenience foods are fostering the growth of the savory yogurt foods market in the region.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

November 19, 2018 —- Chobani LLC (the U.S), a dairy processor specializing in strained yogurt unveiled its new yogurt line – Gimmies kids’ yogurt brand. The company is hoping to unlock an incremental growth opportunity in the yogurt category with the launch of Gimmies, a dedicated brand supported by a new set of characters designed to appeal to kids.

August 10, 2018 —- Chobani LLC (the U.S), a dairy processor specializing in strained yogurt launched a new product – Chobani Savor for Greek yogurt lovers looking to spice up their meals. Chobani Savor retails that comes in a resealable pouch, has 50 percent fewer calories, 75 percent less fat and twice the protein of sour cream.

