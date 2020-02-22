Savory Snacks Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

The global savory snacks market is growing at a rapid pace; mainly due to the rapidly changing lifestyles. The demand for snacking items and convenience food in an easy to carry package is a key factor heavily influencing the development of new on-the-go products that attract consumer attention and capitalize on market share. Convenience foods have reached beyond being niche items, in fact, they have now entered the mainstream consciousness of consumers who are looking to supplement their regular eating habits or substitute meals, as well as, be a part of the popular organic and natural functional health movement. This, as a result, is escalating the market on the global platfo . Acknowledging the exponential growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report asserts that the global savory snacks market will grow moderately by 2023 registering a phenomenal CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023).

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The changing eating habits of consumers lead the increasing demand for savory snacks, increase in the per capita disposable income, and consumers’ preference towards food products that are low-calorie, Gluten-free, natural, whole grain, etc. Moreover, factors such as the increase in the number of working women populations, changing consumption patterns, growing preferences for healthy snacking items are escalating the growth of savory snacks market.

There is an increase in demand for the roasted snack, because of the rise in the awareness of various health benefits for the health concerned people. The growing prevalence of obesity is among the top most concerns of the world today. The number of obese patients is also increasing every year, which is further fuelling the growth of the Savory Snacks market.

Due to functional properties including low calorie, gluten- free property of roasted snack, has become a preferable name under weight-loss or maintenance snacks. The inclusion of new flavors has increased the consumer’s preference for healthy snacking.

The market is characterized by significant product innovation, new product introductions, and an overall shift to higher quality, premium products. The savory snacks market has been experiencing some consolidation and is currently undergoing significant changes in how these products are marketed and distributed. Some excess capacity in the industry may have spurred this consolidation. A greater share of the contraction in production facilities was accounted for by smaller operations.

New product introductions are focused on higher quality foods using better ingredients and improved production & roasting technology. This, as a result, has led to increasing the retail sales value and significant increases in retail sales volumes, as consumers prefer to purchase higher-priced products.

Additional factors that have been defining recent changes in savory snacks consumption include increasing convenience/quick preparation time and the trend of fad diets that stress the avoidance of carbohydrate-rich foods.

Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive savory snacks market appears to be fragmented with several large and small players forming a competitive edge. M&A, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for these players. They strive to develop cost-competitive products meant to reduce the downtime with longer shelf life. The competition in the market is estimated to intensify with the expected extensions in product & service and product innovations.

International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as quality, technology, and price. The merger and acquisition activities that characterized the commercial savory snacks market in the past few years have also impacted producers of baked foods.

Major Players:

Key Players Leading The Global Savory Snacks Market include Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.), PepsiCo (U.S.), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), CALBEE, Inc. (Japan), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group (Germany), Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kellogg Company (U.S.), and Orkla ASA (Norway) among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

February 21, 2019 —– Exane Derivatives S.N.C (France), a subsidiary of Exane SA, an investment management firm announced increment in its stake in shares of The Kellogg Company (the US), a multinational cookie and cracker manufacturing company by 204.6%. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth USD 156,000 at the end of 2018. The institutional investor-owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter.

February 18, 2019 —– Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company/ Coca-Cola HBC A.G. (Switzerland), the world’s third-largest Coca-Cola anchor bottler company announced the acquisition of Bambi AD (Serbia), a leading local company engaging in the production and sale of confectionery products, wafers, and savory snacks for an enterprise value of 260 MN euros (USD 294 MN) from private equity investor, Mid Europa Partners.

Bambi had revenue of around 80 MN euros in 2018, of which more than two-thirds were earned in Serbia and the rest in the Western Balkans. Bambi had strong profitability and a margin on earnings before interest and taxation that was nearly three times higher than the buyer company – Coca-Cola HBC.

Segmentation:

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into three key dynamics.

By Type : Potato Chips, Processed Snacks, Popcorn, and Nuts among others.

By Distribution Channel : Store-Based and Non-Store Based.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region, heading with the burgeoning food and bakery items industry will retain its dominance over the global savory snacks market. Also, the upsurge in the popularity of these snacking items is expected to drive the market growth in the region. Additional factors allowing the region to hold the significant market share include the changing food consumption pattern and high consumption of these snacks.

The presence of large production bases and consumer in the region are projected to generate high revenue pockets in the regional market, influencing the high production volume of the product. Besides, the presence of several well-established players positively impacts the market growth in the region.

The savory snacks market in the European region led by the high preference and inclination towards these snacking items, accounts for the second largest market, globally. Additionally, factors such as the resurging economy and the presence of a considerable number of food enthusiasts are supporting the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific savory snacks market, on the other hand, is emerging as a lucrative market, worldwide. The savory snacks market in the APAC region has been experiencing substantial developments during the past few years. Several major companies are targeting APAC as a potential market for investments in the savory snacks market due to potential demand scenario.

The higher-level production primarily contributes to the growth of the regional market. Increasing population in the rapidly developing countries such as China, India coupled with the changing lifestyles of consumers, in turn, is driving the market growth positively.

