Savory Snacks Market 2019 with top countries data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Savory Snacks Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Savory Snacks market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Savory Snacks market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Savory Snacks Market :

Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.

The research covers the current market size of the Savory Snacks market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, ConAgra Foods, Diamond Foods, Mars, Intersnack Group GmbH, Lorenz Bahlsen, Orkla ASA, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Aviko, Intersnack Group, Hain Celestial Group, Herr Foods, Want Want Holdings

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/13149374

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Savory Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2018, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segmentâs growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segmentâs growth.

In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2018 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this marketâs growth in the region is driven by the consumerâs need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this marketâs growth in countries like the US and Canada.

The worldwide market for Savory Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other Major applications are as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers