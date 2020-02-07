Savory Snacks Market 2019 with top countries data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Report Title:  Global Savory Snacks Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Savory Snacks market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Savory Snacks market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Savory Snacks Market :

  • Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.

The research covers the current market size of the Savory Snacks market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

  • Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, ConAgra Foods, Diamond Foods, Mars, Intersnack Group GmbH, Lorenz Bahlsen, Orkla ASA, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Aviko, Intersnack Group, Hain Celestial Group, Herr Foods, Want Want Holdings

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Savory Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2018, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segmentâs growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segmentâs growth.

In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2018 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this marketâs growth in the region is driven by the consumerâs need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this marketâs growth in countries like the US and Canada.

The worldwide market for Savory Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

  • Potato Chips
  • Extruded Snacks
  • Nuts and Seeds
  • Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
  • Popcorn
  • Meat Snacks
  • Other

    Major applications are as follows:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Independent Retailers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers

    Target Audience of Savory Snacks Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Global Savory Snacks Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

    • North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
    • Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
    • Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
    • Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
    • Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

    Table of Contents:

    Section 1Methodology and Scope
    1.1. Brief Methodology of Savory Snacks Market
    1.2  Initial data exploration
    1.3  Statistical model and forecast of Savory Snacks Industry (2019-2023)
    1.4  Savory Snacks Industry insights and validation
    1.5  Definitions of forecast parameters

    Section 2-Overview of Savory Snacks Market
    2.1 Brief Overview of Savory Snacks Industry
    2.2 Development of Savory Snacks Industry
    2.3 Status of Savory Snacks Market

    Section 3-Savory Snacks Industry Dynamics
    3.1 Detailed Analysis of Savory Snacks Market Growth Opportunities
    3.2 Savory Snacks Industry Risk Factor Analysis
    3.3 Market Driving Force

    Section 4-Market Competition Latest News and Savory Snacks Market Trend
    4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News
    4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News
    4.3 New Product Development and Launch

    Section 5-Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
    5.1 Sales Channel of Savory Snacks Market
    5.1.1 Direct Marketing
    5.1.2 Indirect Marketing
    5.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    Section 6-Savory Snacks Market Positioning
    6.1 Pricing Strategy
    6.2 Brand Strategy
    6.3 Target Client
    6.4 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    Section 7-Research Findings and Conclusion

    Continue…

