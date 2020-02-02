Sausage/Hotdog Casings market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material.

Viscofan accounted for 14.21% global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 7.34%, 6.17%, including Viskase, Devro.

Global consumer market share are mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific takes the consumption market share of 46.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 24.83% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow down price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the United States recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sausage/Hotdog Casings market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7700 million by 2024, from US$ 6550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sausage/Hotdog Casings business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Natural Casings

Artificial Casings

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Edible

Inedible

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Viscofan

Viskase

Devro

Kalle

Shenguan

Atlantis-Pak

Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD

International Casings Group

DeWied International

