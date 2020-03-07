Satellite Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Satellite -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The satellite industry is an integral part of any economy for the development of infrastructure for government agencies and commercial companies. A satellite is an artificial object which is intentionally placed into the orbit. These objects are called as artificial satellites and perform like cell towers in the sky, transmitting data from one point on the earth to another. Satellites are designed to enhance missions that can last 15 years in the vacuum of the space at extreme radiation and temperature conditions.

Satellites vary greatly, depending upon their orbit, mission, and frequency. The satellite value chain allows delivery of the space based services from satellite technology to its users in five levels. Satellite manufacturing industry is a highly specialized high tech industry with highly qualified human resources. They manufacture satellites for various purposes like navigation, communication, remote sensing, space science, military, etc.

The satellite market is expected to grow in the coming years with growing demand for bandwidth. The US satellite market dominates the global market with maximum number of top satellite companies and services providers. The key trends of the market include increasing HD and UHD channel counts, adoption of new technologies, emerging regional operators, increased global broadband penetration, rising commercial GEO satellite orders and rising launches of Nano satellites.

The key factors driving the growth in the global satellite market includes growing mobile data traffic, increasing government space budgets, in-flight broadband services, rising Direct-to-home (DTH) channels, and rising middle class households. However, there are certain factors which are hindering the growth of the satellite market like launch failures, increasing financial challenges, and crowding of satellite spectrum.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global Satellite Market” segmented into global satellite and regional satellite market. Competition is concentrated with few major players dominating the market through technological advancements. Major satellite companies that have been covered in the report include SES, Eutelsat Communications, Inmarsat PLC, and EchoStar Corporation.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615790-global-satellite-market-report-2016-edition

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Anatomy of a Satellite

1.3 Types of Satellite

1.3.1 Satellite Type by Orbit

1.3.2 Satellite Type by Mission

1.3.3 Satellite Type by Frequency

1.4 Satellite Value Chain

1.5 Satellite Industry Segments

1.6 Satellite Manufacturing Industry

1.6.1 Various Purposes of Manufacturing Satellite

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Satellite Market by Value

2.2 Global Satellite Market by Segments

2.3 Global Operational Satellites Market by Function

2.4 Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Value

2.5 Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Region

2.6 Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Mission

2.6.1 Satellite Manufacturing Market Value by Mission

2.6.2 Satellite Manufacturing Market Volume by Mission

2.7 Global Satellite Manufacturing Orders

2.7.1 Global Satellite Manufacturing Order by Region

3. Regional Markets

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US Satellite Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Satellite Manufacturing Market by Value

3.1.3 The US Satellite Manufacturing Orders

3.2 Outside the US

3.2.1 Satellite Market Value outside the US

3.2.2 Satellite Manufacturing Market Value outside the US

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615790-global-satellite-market-report-2016-edition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Mobile Data Traffic

4.1.2 Increasing Government Expenditure and Services

4.1.3 Increasing In-Flight Broadband Services

4.1.4 Rising Direct-to-Home (DTH) Channels

4.1.5 Declining Penetration of Pay TV

4.1.6 Increasing Market Share of Satellite in Channel Broadcasts

4.1.7 Rise of Middle Class Households

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Increased HD, UHD Channels Counts

4.2.2 Growing Video Segment

4.2.3 Adoption of New Technologies

4.2.4 Emerging Regional Operators

4.2.5 Increasing Global Broadband Penetration

4.2.6 Increasing Commercial GEO Satellites Orders

4.2.7 Increasing Nano Satellites Launches

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Launch Failures

4.3.2 Increasing Financing Challenges

4.3.3 Crowding of Satellite Spectrum

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Satellite Market Share by Company

5.2 Global Satellite Market Revenue Comparison

5.3 Global Key Satellite Operators Comparison

5.4 Global Satellite Operators Comparison by Spectrum

6. Company Profiles

6.1 SES

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Eutelsat Communication

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Inmarsat PLC

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 EchoStar Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Basic Design Parts of Satellite

The Satellite Value Chain

Satellite Industry Segments

Global Satellite Market by Value (2012-2016E)

Global Satellite Market Value by Segments (2015)

Global Operational Satellite Market by Function (2015)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Value (2012-2016E)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Region (2015)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Market Value by Mission (2015)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Volume by Mission (2015)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Orders (2011-2015)

Global Satellite Manufacturing Order by Region (2015)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1615790

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)