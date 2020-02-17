Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

A ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed for extra-planetary telecommunication with spacecraft or reception of radio waves from astronomical radio sources. Satellite ground station network includes fully integrated, cost-effective and automatic ground stations to enable worldwide real-time satellite operations. Ground station components include radio frequency (RF) equipment, intermediate frequency (IF) equipment, control and monitoring, measurement and test equipment, and system enhancements.

The analysts forecast the global satellite ground station equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite ground station equipment market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the following:

• Gateways equipment (includes both RF and baseband gateways), very small aperture terminal (VSAT) equipment, antennas, power units (include both generators and UPS), test and monitoring equipment, and network operations center (NOC) equipment (includes amplifiers, bandwidth optimizers, frequency converters, modems, block upconverters, satellite routers

• Only the retail price of equipment has been considered

• The report does not consider revenue generated from consumer earth station equipment and also the installation cost and maintenance services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• China

• Europe

• Russia

• US

• Others

The report, Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Harris CapRock

• Hughes Network Systems

• ViaSat

• VT iDirect

Other prominent vendors

• Clyde Space

• Communications & Power Industries LLC

• Comtech Telecommunications

• Gigasat

• GomSpace

• Inmarsat

• Innovative solutions in Space

• ND SatCom

• Newtec

• Norsat International

• ORBCOMM

• Safran

• SatNOGS

• SpaceQuest

• Teledyne Paradise Datacom

• Terrasat Communications

• Terrestar Network

• Wood & Douglas

Market driver

• Increased demand for HTS

Market challenge

• Complex installation process

Market trend

• Government initiatives for effective communication services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by network equipment

• Global satellite ground station equipment market by network equipment

• NOCs

• Test and monitoring equipment

• Power units

• Antennas

• VSATs

• Gateways

PART 07: Market segmentation by NOCs

• Global satellite ground station equipment market by NOCs

• Satellite routers

• BUC

• Modems

• Frequency converters

• Bandwidth optimizers

• Amplifiers

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global satellite ground station equipment market

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Recent developments

• Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

