Satellite-enabled IoT Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

The military-based segment will account for the major shares of the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for mobile connectivity in remote areas and isolated terrains increases the demand for satellite-enabled IoT tools such as GPS systems, tracking devices, health and personnel monitoring devices, just-in-time equipment maintenance, and IoT technologies to support tactical reconnaissance and enhance mission reliability and security.

Americas is witnessing an increase in government initiatives in manufacturing satellites with the aid of 3D printing and the launch of technologically advanced satellites that provide inherent network redundancy and minimize the line-of-sight issues for continuous global coverage. The high frequency of each satellite signals enhances message delivery. This market study estimates that the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Satellite-enabled IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite-enabled IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite-enabled IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

MDA Information Systems

Orbital ATK

SES

Lockheed Martin

SpaceX

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

NanoAvionics

Kepler Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Military-based IoT

Business-based IoT

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense and Military

Civilian

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Satellite-enabled IoT Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

The report has presented a synopsis of the market players leading the global Satellite-enabled IoT Market. Porter’s five forces model has been used here to analyze the performance of each key player under different parameters.

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Country

6 Europe Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Country

8 South America Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Countries

10 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Segment by Type

11 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Segment by Application

12 Satellite-enabled IoT Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

