Satellite-enabled IoT Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Satellite-enabled IoT market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite-enabled IoT market by product type and applications/end industries.

The military-based segment will account for the major shares of the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for mobile connectivity in remote areas and isolated terrains increases the demand for satellite-enabled IoT tools such as GPS systems, tracking devices, health and personnel monitoring devices, just-in-time equipment maintenance, and IoT technologies to support tactical reconnaissance and enhance mission reliability and security.

Americas is witnessing an increase in government initiatives in manufacturing satellites with the aid of 3D printing and the launch of technologically advanced satellites that provide inherent network redundancy and minimize the line-of-sight issues for continuous global coverage. The high frequency of each satellite signals enhances message delivery. This market study estimates that the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period.

GetFree sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442452-global-satellite-enabled-iot-market-2018-by-manufacturers

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite-enabled IoT.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

MDA Information Systems

Orbital ATK

SES

Lockheed Martin

SpaceX

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

NanoAvionics

Kepler Communications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Military-based IoT

Business-based IoT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense and Military

Civilian

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442452-global-satellite-enabled-iot-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Satellite-enabled IoT Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite-enabled IoT

1.2 Classification of Satellite-enabled IoT by Types

1.2.1 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Military-based IoT

1.2.4 Business-based IoT

1.3 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Defense and Military

1.3.3 Civilian

1.4 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite-enabled IoT Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite-enabled IoT Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite-enabled IoT Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite-enabled IoT Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite-enabled IoT Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite-enabled IoT (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eutelsat

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eutelsat Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Inmarsat

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Inmarsat Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MDA Information Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MDA Information Systems Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Orbital ATK

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Orbital ATK Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SES

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SES Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Lockheed Martin

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Satellite-enabled IoT Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lockheed Martin Satellite-enabled IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)