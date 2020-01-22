Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

The global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite Communication (SATCOM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DirecTV

Dish

Sky

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat

skyperfect

Telesat

China Satcom

Arabsat

Thaicom

AsiaSat

APSTAR

Synertone

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Hughes

ViaSat

L3 Technologies

CASIC

Harris

Cobham plc

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Gilat Satellite Networks

Bharti Airtel

Global Invacom

VT iDirect

Space Star Technology

Honeywell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Equipment

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Military Applications

Civil Satellite Communications

Commercial Application

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Communication (SATCOM)

1.2 Classification of Satellite Communication (SATCOM) by Types

1.2.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Equipment

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Government and Military Applications

1.3.3 Civil Satellite Communications

1.3.4 Commercial Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite Communication (SATCOM) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DirecTV

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DirecTV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Dish

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dish Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sky

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sky Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SES

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SES Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Intelsat

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Intelsat Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Eutelsat

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Eutelsat Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 skyperfect

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 skyperfect Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

